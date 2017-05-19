EU Special Representative for South Caucasus travels to Tbilisi for explanations

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber will arrive in Tbilisi today, where he is waiting for explanations regarding the statement in Tskhinvali.

Report informs, Georgian Ambassador to the EU Natalia Sabanadze stated this on air of the Rustavi2 TV channel.

Earlier, H. Salber congratulated Anatoly Bibilov on his victory in the so-called presidential elections in South Ossetia during his visit to Tskhinvali. After that, he visited another territory beyond Georigian control - Abkhazia, where he inspected the checkpoints on administrative border with the rest of Georgia.

"He will have meetings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is a good moment for him to make explanations on this issue himself," Sabanadze said. At the same time, she stressed that the European Union does not recognize the so-called elections held in Tskhinvali region, and firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

"This was not a statement. Of course, this is his (H. Salber) personal response, which is quite unpleasant, of course, for us it was outrageous. Our concern was conveyed to the European Union through all diplomatic channels. That they once again stressed that this is not position of the European Union, and Mr. Salber's spontaneous remarks do not correspond to their position", Sabanadze said.

Earlier, Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed indignation with the statement of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. For explanations the head of the European Union representation in Georgia Janos Herman was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry on May 17.