    EU High Representative arrived in Iran - PHOTO

    Delegation of senior EU commissioners together with Mogherini arrived in Iran's capital

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrived on a one-day visit to Tehran, Report informs citing the IRNA.

    During the visit it is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

    Cooperation in the banking sector, investment and trade with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and European Union will be discussed.

    At the same time, together with Mogherini a delegation of senior EU commissioners on energy, research, environment, education and others arrived in Iran's capital.

