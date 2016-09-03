EU High Representative and Commissioner will visit Turkey

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner JohannesHahn will visit Turkey on September 9.

Report informs citing TASS, Federica Mogherini told reporters after the informal meeting of the EU member states' foreign ministers in Bratislava, Slovakia.

'During the talks of 28 states' FMs, we have openly and frankly discussed all the current problems with Turkish Minister of European Union Affairs Ömer Çelik. We confirmed our intention to carry out initially achieved agreement, including migration agreement', F.Mogherini stressed.