EU extends sanctions relief towards Iran

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The EU Council has extended until 30 June 2015 the suspension of EU restrictive measures specified in the Joint Plan of Action agreed by E3/EU+3 and Iran on 24 November 2013, Report informs. This follows the decision by the E3/EU+3 and Iran to prolong the validity of the measures of the Joint Plan of Action until that date.

While the remainder of the EU restrictive measures against Iran remain in place, the suspension allows: the provision of insurance and transport in relation to Iranian crude oil sales to current customers, the import, purchase or transport of Iranian petrochemical products, as well as trade in gold and precious metals with the Iranian government and its public bodies. The increase in thresholds for authorising financial transfers to and from Iran also remains in force.