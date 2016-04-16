EU declared its readiness to help Iran become a member of WTO

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union (EU) is ready to support Iran on the way of membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO). Report informs, it is said in a joint statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The European Union will support and help Iran to become a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO)," - said in a statement.

The statement also noted that the two parties endeavor to strengthen their bilateral cooperation on trade and investment.

Iran and EU intend to exchange visits of delegations of experts in the coming months in order to enhance trade and investment relations between the parties.