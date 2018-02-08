Erdoğan: What can we talk with a murder of million innocent people?

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "What can we talk about with a murder of a million innocent people?".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting of local leaders commenting on the statement made by opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on the need to sit down at the negotiating table with the head of the regime in Syria Bashar al-Assad.

“With their logic, the United States, Russia, Iran, and France may be in Syria, and Israel can conduct military operations in Syria at any time, but Turkey can not be there. Over 700 missiles have been fired from Syria. Can’t Turkey enter Syria where 30,000 troops will be created? Syrian people are important for us, not Assad. He is locating terrorists there. The main thing for us is to help 3.5 million Syrians to go their homeland. All the plans made in Iraq and Syria are against Turkey. Our nation is aware of this huge game. I said, Mr Trump, terrorism can not end with neutralizing of a terrorist. But they did not hear us. Then we said, "You are on your way and we are on our", Erdoğan stressed.