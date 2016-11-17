 Top
    Erdoğan: Western countries support Daesh to discredit Islam

    'Daesh have weapons of western origin'

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Western countries support the terrorist group Islamic state (ISİS) in order to discredit Islam.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

    ƏTerrorist organizations try to recruit followers by exploiting differences and contrast between Muslims," Turkish leader said and added that Muslims should eliminate all matters that allow sectarianism, ethnic discrimination, and exploitation to survive.

    "They (Daesh) have weapons of western origin. And all of their activity is against Islam", he added. 

