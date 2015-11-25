Erdoğan: We have no intention to escalate this incident

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We have no intention to escalate this incident. We are just defending our security and the rights of our brothers"

Report informs, this was stated by Turkish President Erdoğan in a televised speech in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said, Turkey did not want any escalation with Russia over its downing of a Russian plane on the Syrian frontier but vowed to always defend Turkish borders, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"Turkey has never favoured tensions and crisis, it has and will always favour peace and dialogue," Erdoğan added.

But he stated: "No one should expect us to remain silent when our border security and our sovereignty are being violated."

Turkey said it shot down the Russian warplane after it repeatedly violated air space above the Turkish border. Moscow however insists that the plane never strayed from Syrian air space.

Erdoğan said that the incident early on Nov. 24 showed "what kind of consequences careless steps could have".

He revealed that two Turkish citizens were wounded by pieces of the Russian plane that fell on the Turkish side of the border.

The president dismissed Russian claims that the plane had been on an anti-terror mission against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) jihadists in northern Syria, saying that the area was populated by Syria's Turkmen minority.

"No one should ever fool themselves: There are no Daesh [ISIL] elements in the Bayırbucak region where Turkmen live," said Erdoğan.