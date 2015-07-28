Erdogan: Turkey will not step back in its fight against terrorism

Baku. 28 July.REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined on Tuesday that Turkey will not step back in its fight against terrorism, and that the process will proceed with determination, Report informs citing Turkish media.

"The same way ISIS is a terrorist organization, PKK which claims to fight ISIS is also a terrorist organization" the Turkish president said, emphasizing that all terrorist organizations are the same as they threaten national security of states and safety of the people. He noted that the fight against terrorist organizations was not an ordinary struggle for reputation and that the state will utilize all facilities in this respect.

Erdoğan stated that NATO, which will be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday will take the necessary steps regarding the issue and that the U.S. and Turkey have agreed on a "safe zone." " The establishment of a 'safe zone' will pave way for the return of 1.7 million Syrian refugees from Turkey" the Turkish president added.

The President also noted that it was no longer possible to proceed with the reconciliation process. "Reconciliation process was undertaken with the government's good intentions, but it is not possible to continue with those who target brotherhood" he told reporters. In response to recent demands to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), he said that he opposes party closures, but encouraged the parliament to lift the political immunity of deputies who have links to terrorist organizations such as the PKK.

HDP politicians have been accused of supporting the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., EU and Turkey.

Recently, Abdullah Zeydan who is a deputy from the HDP threatened Turkey by saying that the terrorist organization PKK has the power to "suffocate Turkey with its spit."