Erdoğan: Turkey not a country whose ministers can be pushed

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ European countries must respect human rights, otherwise their residents will not be able “to make a step” in the world.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Wednesday in Ankara.

Turkey-EU relations have escalated after Germany and Netherland authorities prohibited Turkish ministers to address Turkish citizens in these countries before constitutional referendum in Turkey scheduled to April 16.

“I once again address Europeans: Turkey is not the country whose ministers can be pushed and turned away at the door. Whole world sees these actions. If you will further continue in this way, no western resident will be able to make a step anywhere in the world. That’s’ why, we, Turkey, invite Europe to respect rights and freedoms”, Erdoğan told at the meeting with representatives of Turkish mass media.