    Erdoğan: Turkey has no disagreement with Russia amid operation Euphrates Shield

    ​Ankara has also no disagreement with Moscow over establishment of security zone

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara has no disagreement with Moscow over the operation “Euphrates Shield” in Syria and establishment of security zone.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

    Notably, Erdogan answered questions of journalists in way back from his visit of Persian Gulf countries. One of questions was on reported disagreements between Turkey and Russia over operation Euphrates Shield and security zone.

    “There isn’t (disagreement). Russia only told that it would be good if we didn’t move on to the south and west from Al-Bab”, Turkish leader stated. 

