Erdoğan sends a letter to Putin

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding shooting of Su-24 pilot.

Report informs citing TASS, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Russian President, said.

According to him, importance of the restoration of bilateral relations stressed in the letter.

Dmitry Peskov said that Erdoğan apologized to Putin for Su-24 downing.

However, the Turkish media reports that in the letter, Erdoğan has expressed his regret about the downing.