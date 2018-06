© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Recep Tayyip Erdoğan"s nomination for the Turkish presidency will be announced on May 3.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the decision on this issue will be announced at the meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) this week.

Notably, extraordinary presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will be held on June 24.