Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The inauguration ceremony of newly-elected president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be attended by representatives of 53 countries in the state parliament on August 28.

Report informs citing TRT, the Presidents and Heads of state from 15 countries, 2 Speakers of parliament, 10 Prime Ministers, 7 Foreign Ministers, one Vice President and one Deputy Prime Minister will take part in the ceremony.

According to the results of the presidential elections held on August 10, Erdogan scored 51.8% of the vote and became the 12th President of the Turkish Republic.