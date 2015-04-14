Erdogan pays official visit to Kazakhstan

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency. According to the press service of the Presidential Administration, the visit will take place at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on April 15-17.

During the visit, the heads of state are expected to attend the second meeting of the Turkey and Kazakhstan Strategic Cooperation Council on April 16.

Turkish President will visit the city of Turkestan where he will attend the opening of Hoja Ahmet Esevi Mosque on April 17.