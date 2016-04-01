Erdoğan-Obama meeting focuses on cooperation against terror

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama at the White House on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit and underscored cooperation against terrorism, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to a press statement by the Presidency, meeting between the two leaders focused on cooperation between Turkey and U.S. on regional security, fight against terrorism and refugees.

The leaders also discussed methods and common efforts that could be utilized to destroy Daesh.

Meanwhile, President Obama expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives by the terrorist attack in Diyarbakır on Thursday, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He also underscored U.S. support for Turkey's security and fight against terrorism.

President Erdoğan arrived in the U.S. on Thursday for a Nuclear Security Summit and has attended a series of meetings with Vice President Joe Biden, top-level business figures, representatives of the Jewish community, academics, members of the press and opinion leaders to reflect on the recent incidents both in Turkey and the world.

He is expected to open a mosque complex in Maryland, U.S. during his visit to America.