Erdoğan: I told Putin there was no Daesh presence in Northern Syria

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Erdoğan gave a speech on Monday in Bursa in which he slammed Russian President Putin's claim that Turkey never informed Russia about the Turkmen presence in Northern Syria, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Touching upon Russian airstrikes on Turkmen regions where there are no Daesh terrorists, "I told Mr. Putin myself there was no Daesh presence in Northern Syria but mostly Turkmens," Erdoğan said.

"The hypocrisy we came across in Iraq [with Turkish troops in the Mosul incident] is not a surprise," he added.

Mentioning the oil trade between the Assad regime and the Daesh terrorist organization, he said: "We know the head of the Russian chess federation buys oil from Daesh and distributes it to the world, the U.S. treasury documents prove it."

Slamming the Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Eren Erdem's slander that "Turkey provides Sarin gas to Daesh," he said that he cannot be silent towards such a baseless accusation. "I cannot stay silent to those baseless claims. The head of his party did not even utter a word of condemnation to that slander," he said, adding that Turkey has never supported any terrorist organization in any way.