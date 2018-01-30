Erdoğan: Free Syrian Army is not a terrorist organization

© AA

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "When making a decision, first I then you will go to Afrin”.

Report informs, Turkish President and Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said responding to the slogan "Chief, take us to Afrine" at the expanded meeting of the parliamentary faction.

He also touched on the operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Syrian province of Afrin, along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA): "We witnessed the heroic battle of the Free Syrian Army in the operation of the Euphrates Shield. There were 614 martyrs. 16 Soldiers of the Free Syrian Army were killed in the Operation Olive Branch and nearly 100 were injured. Nevertheless, they continue their struggle heroically. Until now, we have eliminated 649 terrorists in Afrin”.

Turkish president said that the FSA is not a terrorist organization.

"The most important feature of the Republican People's Party is to exploit the name of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Because they have no other investments”, - Erdoğan said accusing the country's main opposition party of being in the same line with terrorists.