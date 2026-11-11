Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Erdogan: Countries with least impact on climate change suffer most from climate crisis

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 15:48
    Erdogan: Countries with least impact on climate change suffer most from climate crisis

    Countries that have practically no impact on climate change are suffering the most from the climate crisis today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at the COP31 Leaders' Summit, a Report correspondent in Antalya informs.

    According to him, it is necessary to support the development of countries facing the consequences of climate disasters and help them in combating these challenges.

    Erdogan also noted that building climate-resilient cities is one of the most important tasks of our time.

    "The fight against climate change comes at a time when the world is facing even more complex problems - hunger, poverty, wars, and migration. And, unfortunately, it is nature that has to pay the price for this difficult period and the totality of problems," he said.

    The Turkish president also called on the international community for justice and determination.

    "Today, humanity needs an agreement aimed at the peaceful coexistence of man and nature. Türkiye sets a significant goal for itself and believes that it will continue along the chosen path to the end, maintaining its determination," Erdogan emphasized.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan COP31 Climate crisis
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