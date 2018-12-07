Erdoğan communicates request to Putin on release of Ukrainian sailors

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he communicated request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on release Ukrainian sailors, who were detained in connection with the incident in the Kerch Strait, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"After the incident, I talked to both sides, first with Putin and Poroshenko on the phone, then in Argentina (at the G20 summit). I communicated to Putin the request on the release of sailors" Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that the request would be welcomed positively.

"Now, as far as I know, the incident is being investigated and after that a decision will be made. We can only ask in such cases, we will not go further, " the Turkish leader added.

Notably, on November 25, three Ukrainian vessels were detained by the Russian FSB in the Kerch Strait.