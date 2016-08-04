Erdoğan: "Azerbaijani flag may wave in Istanbul rally"

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani flag can wave in a rally scheduled to be held in Istanbul on August 7.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting with businessmen.

He said the rally will be held this Sunday in Yeniikapı: “All parties can participate in the event, there will be no distinction between political organizations. I wanted in order to show our national unity, to give our messages together. At the same time, it will be a meeting devoted to Democracy and Martyrs, that’s why I wanted not to bring another flag besides the Turkish. So, we don’t see another flags of parties, trade unions and etc. organizations. However, flags of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan may wave."