Erdoğan: African countries need to be more careful about terrorist FETÖ organization

Istanbul. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "African continent should stay alert against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ). We call on our brothers to wake up."

Turkish Bureau of Report informs, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during Economic and Business Forum Africa-Turkey held for the first time in Istanbul.

He said that FETÖ has activities in 170 different countries:Many of these countries are in Africa. Be brave, and close the door to that organization. Fighting FETÖ is our common struggle.We have witnessed the support of African brothers on July 15. Henceforth, we will provide necessary support for the cleaning of your countries of this organization."

Erdogan also spoke about the educational circles created in Turkey: "Education Fund was established in Turkey. With the help of the Ministries of Education in these countries, have changed names of these schools opened by this organization abroad under the guise of Turkish schools. We want to open Turkish embassies as much as possible in African countries. I hope we can achieve this goal."