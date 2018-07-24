Employees of Nairit plant block building of Armenian government in Yerevan

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of Nairit plant hold a protest outside the Armenian government building demanding payment of their salary for seven months, Report informs citing the News.am.

Workers of the plant attending the protest blocked the entrances and exits to the government building.

"For a month, there is a decision of Pashinyan (Prime Minister-ed.) on the payment of our salaries, but we are constantly being deceived, saying that today or tomorrow they will pay everything, but nobody pays. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations acts against Pashinyan, "Tsarukyan" bloc has already started the election campaign, and they do not deal with our issues. But if Pashinyan observes any similar problem, he will solve everything at once", - said the worker of "Nairit" Artash Bagdasaryan.

Notably, the employees of "Nairit", ensuring the safety of the enterprise, registered in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, receive their salary in this department.