Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Emergency warning about weather deterioration in next few hours was announced in Moscow.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the EMERCOM of Russia stated.

According to the ministry, wind gusts can reach 17 meters per second, there may be damage to power lines and trees.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia announced a yellow level of weather danger due to strong wind, rain and thunderstorms in Moscow.