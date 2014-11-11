 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Eastern Partnership countries to discuss cooperation in the fight against cybercrime

    Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and international experts to take part in the conference

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chisinau is going to host a conference of Eastern Partnership countries against cybercrime on November from 12 to 14. Report informs, the event is organized by the Council of Europe with the assistance of Ministry of Justice as a part of a three-year project on the fight against cybercrime.

    According to the press service of the Council of Europe, the conference will bring together representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and international experts. Participants will review cybersecurity policies as well as law enforcement and judicial training.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi