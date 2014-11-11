​Eastern Partnership countries to discuss cooperation in the fight against cybercrime

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chisinau is going to host a conference of Eastern Partnership countries against cybercrime on November from 12 to 14. Report informs, the event is organized by the Council of Europe with the assistance of Ministry of Justice as a part of a three-year project on the fight against cybercrime.

According to the press service of the Council of Europe, the conference will bring together representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and international experts. Participants will review cybersecurity policies as well as law enforcement and judicial training.