    Earthquake in Tajikistan’s Pamir destroys 500 houses

    The earthquake occurred on Monday with the epicenter some 357 kilometers to the south-east of the capital Dushanbe

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Some 500 houses have been destroyed and dozens of people have been affected as a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan’s Pamir on Monday, Report informs referring to Russian Tass, the press service of the country’s president said.

    Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon has sent a government commission to the earthquake-hit area.

    The earthquake occurred on Monday at around 11.00 a.m. Moscow time, with the epicenter some 357 kilometers to the south-east of the capital Dushanbe. Earlier reports said one person has been killed.

