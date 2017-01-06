 Top
    Earthquake in Iran killed five people

    The epicenter of the earthquake occurred in the Saifabad village

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Five people died and four were injured in southern Iran as a result of quake with magnitude 5.1, Report informs referring to the PressTV.

    The epicenter of the earthquake occurred in the Saifabad village, located near the city of Honjo in Fars province.

    According to preliminary data, all the dead were citizens of Afghanistan, who are working on local farms. One of the injured is also an Afghan.

    Currently, assessment of the quake’s consequences is underway.

