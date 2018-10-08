Dutch Ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch Ambassador to Moscow René Jones-Bos has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with Amsterdam’s accusations of Moscow of conducting cyber attacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On October 4, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Beyleveld, said that four Russians involved in the hacker attack on the OPCW had been expelled from the country.

On the same day, the temporary charge d'affaires of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands.