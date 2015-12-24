A detainee committed suicide in Armenia

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ 30-year-old prisoner hanged himself in jail in Armavir city of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to information, suicide is of personal character.

'The young prisoner is in prison since 2008. He was charged with intentional serious damage to health or rowdyism. It is said that some days before committing suicide he asked money from his mother. Concrete reason of incident is unknown, criminal case has been filed', information declares.