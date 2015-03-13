Details of Turkish president's visit to Iran to be discussed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish delegation headed by the Minister of State, co-chairman of the Turkish-Iranian Joint Economic Commission Cevdet Yilmaz will visit Iran.

Report informs, the information about this spread by the Iranian media.

According to the information the visit will take place on March 14-15.

Bilateral trade relations as well as issues related to road transport, customs, financial and banking sector and others will be discussed during the visit in official meetings.

In April of this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Iran. It is expected that, C. Yilmaz will discuss details of Turkish President's visit to the country with Iranian officials.