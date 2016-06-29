Details of Putin-Erdoğan phone conversation unveiled

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday. Details of the conversation were announced, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Shortly after the phone call, Turkish presidential sources said that the meeting had ended on very positive note. Later a written statement was released, in which it was emphasized that leaders had both expressed a determination to revive mutual relations and fight against terrorism.

The two leaders also agreed during their call to meet in person, President Erdoğan's office said, adding that "necessary steps" should be taken to revive relations.

The statement further said Erdoğan and Putin "highlighted the importance of the normalisation of bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia."

Turkish presidential sources have said that the Russian President also offered his condolences for the deadly suicide attacks which hit Turkey's largest airport in Istanbul on Tuesday night.