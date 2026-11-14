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    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 14:59
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed

    Ukraine is set to receive a €645 million military aid package from Denmark by the end of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the details during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, according to Report's Eastern Europe bureau.

    Zelenskyy said the package includes various forms of assistance, including 20-mm ammunition for F-16 fighter jets intended to intercept Shahed-type attack drones, approximately €200 million for drone production, and funding for joint manufacturing projects. A separate energy support package for the Kherson region is also included.

    The Ukrainian president added that the supply of a large quantity of ammunition for Ukraine's F-16 fleet had also been discussed.

    Zelenskyy said the discussions concerned 800,000 rounds of ammunition, enough for six months of operations, adding that an agreement on the issue had been reached during meetings in Denmark.

    He also noted that Ukraine is preparing for the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

    According to Zelenskyy, the key topics will be increasing the number of F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine and strengthening the country's air defense capabilities.

    The Ukrainian leader further stated that agreements had also been reached with European countries regarding Ukraine's satellite systems.

    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed

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