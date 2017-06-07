 Top
    Deputy Interior Ministry of Iran: Two people killed, 34 wounded during the attacks

    Zulfugari: Terrorists who attacked Iranian parliament penetrated the building through the main entrance, dressed in women's clothes

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of attacks on the parliament of Iran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, two people were killed, 34 wounded.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media, Iran's deputy interior ministerfor security Hussein Zulfugari said.

    According to him, all power services are brought to a state of high combat readiness to prevent new terrorist attacks.

    The deputy minister said that the terrorists who attacked the Iranian parliament penetrated the building through the main entrance, dressed in women's clothing.

