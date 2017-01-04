Deputy Chairman of Turkish MHP resigns

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), MP of Istanbul, Atilla Kaya has resigned from his post at the party.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he resigned as a protest to MHP support to the AKP draft on amendment to the Turkish constitution.

A.Kaya said that he will vote against the draft, considering change of the state governance system in Turkey and transition from parliamentary governance to presidential system.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with MHP support for such a proposal.