Demonstrators gather in Yerevan to resume protests

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Demonstrators gathered in the Republic Square of Yerevan, where at 11:00 the protest action led by the opposition leader, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan begins. Report informs citing the Armenian media.

Notably, earlier Pashinyan said that on April 25 he will continue negotiations with the authorities, but on the evening of April 24 it became clear that the meeting would not take place. Pashinyan said that they resume protest actions, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia at the price of the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan wants to retain power.

The oppositionist called on April 25 to resume civil disobedience actions and not allow the Republican Party of Armenia to remain in power.