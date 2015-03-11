Delegation of Interparliamentary Assembly to visit capitals of CIS countries in Memory Marathon

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Relay race of memory starts in Minsk International Memory Marathon, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Report informs referring to the press service of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia, the move, which will be attended by parliamentarians of the CIS countries, held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Federation Council, the Chairman of the Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Valentina Matviyenko.

During the Memory Marathon, the Interparliamentary Assembly delegation will visit the capital of the CIS countries, the largest memorials in honor of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Together with the chairmen of the national parliaments, the delegation will meet with veterans and youth will participate in various activities to mark the anniversary of the Great Victory.

After the capital of Belarus Memory Marathon will be held in Baku, Kishinev, Yerevan, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Moscow and Astana. Particles of Eternal Flame will be delivered to St. Petersburg.