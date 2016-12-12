Death toll rises to 44 in twin bombings in Istanbul

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the deadly Istanbul bomb attacks has risen to 44, Health Minister Recep Akdağ announced on December 12.

Report informs citing the Milliyet, some 36 police officers were among the victims, and 8 civilians.

At least 30 of the victims of the attack, which targeted a police vehicle, were officers, while seven of them were civilians, according to initial reports by state officials, with the identity of one victim remained unknown.

The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), an offshoot linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), claimed responsibility for the attack on December 11.

13 suspects have already been detained.