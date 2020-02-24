Death toll in Iran earthquake tops 100

At least 104 have been killed in two earthquakes in the Iranian district of Khoy, RIA Novosti reports.

“The final number of fatalities during the two earthquakes in this district has reached 104 people,” the head of the medical institution in Khoy was quoted as saying.

Besides, residential premises in 43 settlements of the Khoy and Salmas districts have been destroyed either fully or partially.

Nine people were killed, and at least 50 were severely injured as a result of earthquakes in eastern Turkey.