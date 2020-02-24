 Top

Death toll in Iran earthquake tops 100

Death toll in Iran earthquake tops 100

At least 104 have been killed in two earthquakes in the Iranian district of Khoy, RIA Novosti reports.

“The final number of fatalities during the two earthquakes in this district has reached 104 people,” the head of the medical institution in Khoy was quoted as saying.

Besides, residential premises in 43 settlements of the Khoy and Salmas districts have been destroyed either fully or partially.

Nine people were killed, and at least 50 were severely injured as a result of earthquakes in eastern Turkey.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!