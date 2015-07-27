Davutoglu: No plans to send ground troops into Syria

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has no plans to send ground troops into Syria to fight the Islamic State group, Report informs citing BBC, Turkish prime minister says.

But Ahmet Davutoglu said air strikes on IS positions close to the Syria/Turkey border and on Kurdish PKK separatists in Iraq could "change the game".

Turkey's actions are in response to violent attacks last week in Turkey itself, including the death of 32 activists in a bombing in Suruc.

Nato is to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the main Syrian Kurdish party, on Monday urged Turkey to stop its attacks on Kurdish units inside Syria.