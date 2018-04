Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran on April 7.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Gashgavi said.

According to him, there is no change in the Turkish leader's visit program.

"Instead of blaming each other, regional states should solve the problems taking into account the realities and conditions in the region," H.Gashgavi noted.