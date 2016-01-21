Crimean authorities arrested in absentia Mustafa Dzhemilev and declared him wanted

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The court in the Crimea, arrested in absentia on Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev, Deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on Affairs of the Crimean Tatar people, ex-leader of Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars. The court decided that if Dzhemilev is not a permanent residence in the Crimea, he may hide from the investigation, said his lawyer Jamil Temishev, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Dzhemilev against the authorities of the Crimea brought criminal case under three articles of the criminal code of the Russian Federation the resolution of the investigator of FSB 'about excitation before court of the petition for election of a measure of restraint in the form of detention' against Dzhemilev was considered on Wednesday.

The judge decided that he is hiding from investigation and trial, could exert pressure on witnesses, destroy evidence. Also noted that he is a citizen of another country (Ukraine) and has no fixed place of residence in the territory of Crimea.

'The court satisfied the petition of the investigator and in absentia chose against Dzhemilev measure of restraint in the form of custody. Currently Mustafa Dzhemilev announced in the Federal wanted,' Temishev said.

In April 2014 the notice for five years was banned the entrance to the Crimea.