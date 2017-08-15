Correspondent of Russia-24 TV channel Tamara Nersesyan expelled from Ukraine

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Special correspondent of All-Russia State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company Tamara Nersesyan has been expelled from Ukraine.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, no detailed information provided on her expulsion.

T.Nersesyan works at Russia-24 (Россия 24) TV channel.

According to information, Ukraine has abolished accreditation of 115 Russian correspondents since March 2015. Moreover, main Russian TV channels banned from broadcasting in Ukraine.