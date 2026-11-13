Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    COP31 Türkiye platform unveiled in Antalya

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 16:07
    COP31 Türkiye platform unveiled in Antalya

    COP31 President Murat Kurum has presented the COP31 Türkiye Platform within the Urban Resilience Financing Facility (SURFF), prepared in cooperation with ILBANK, UN-Habitat, and the World Bank, Report informs.

    The platform is designed to provide financial support to local governments in creating climate-resilient and eco-friendly cities.

    "We strive to ensure that under our presidency in Antalya, cooperation turns into concrete projects and funded initiatives so that results affecting people's lives are achieved. Our goal is to turn Antalya into a hub for the global application of climate solutions," Kurum said.

    He emphasized that a 150 million euro renewable energy project signed with the Asian Development Bank was also presented to the public for the first time today.

    According to the COP31 president, there are plans to build solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 186 megawatts in Türkiye's Hatay, Malatya, the Bagcilar district of Istanbul, Tokat, Trabzon, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, and Mardin.

    "Thanks to these investments, about 320 million kWh of clean energy will be produced. We are working to ensure the transition to clean energy and electrification," he noted.

    COP31 Murat Kurum
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    Antalyada "COP31 Türkiyə Platforması" təqdim edilib
    В Анталье представлена Платформа COP31 Türkiye
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