Conditions of work permit in Russia for the foreigners are published

Baku. August 19. REPORT.AZ/ Test developers for migrant workers on the Russian language, history, and law determined the amount of knowledge required to obtain work permit in Russia. Report informs citing to “Izvestiya”, in order to pass examinations migrant workers should correctly answer 30% of questions for each of the tests.

According to Elena Shamilina, the head of the department for organization of testing of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, exam modules will consist of 20 tasks, that is, the migrant will be sufficient to correctly perform only six of them (in each subject).

Certificates will be issued to migrant workers in the case of 30% of correct answers, applicants for temporary residence - at 50%, and those who want to obtain a residence permit - at 75% of correct answers. Appropriate recommendations to the exam developers are being approved by the Ministry of Education. Donating a comprehensive exam migrants can have from 1 September. The cost of comprehensive testing should be from 4.5 thousand to 5 thousand rubles. If necessary, foreign citizens can be tested by an unlimited number of times.