 Top
    Close photo mode

    Concept of development of GUAM transport corridor discussed in Kiev

    GUAM Secretariat hosted 10th meeting of Working Group on Transport

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM Secretariat in Kiev, chaired by the Moldovan side hosted the 10th meeting of the Working Group on Transport, which was attended by delegations of GUAM member states and GUAM Secretariat.Report informs, citing the press service of the organization, during the meeting the parties were briefed on the development of the transport sector in the GUAM member states, discussed issues related to the creation of new cooperation projects and programs based on "Concept of GUAM transport corridor".

    The meeting participants were briefed on the status of "international transport corridor Baltic Sea - Black Sea".

    The parties agreed to organize a specialized conference "GUAM-Transit-2" in order to improve the regulatory framework of the tariff policy aimed at attracting transit traffic on the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Guam.

    The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in the second half of 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi