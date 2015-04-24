Concept of development of GUAM transport corridor discussed in Kiev

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM Secretariat in Kiev, chaired by the Moldovan side hosted the 10th meeting of the Working Group on Transport, which was attended by delegations of GUAM member states and GUAM Secretariat.Report informs, citing the press service of the organization, during the meeting the parties were briefed on the development of the transport sector in the GUAM member states, discussed issues related to the creation of new cooperation projects and programs based on "Concept of GUAM transport corridor".

The meeting participants were briefed on the status of "international transport corridor Baltic Sea - Black Sea".

The parties agreed to organize a specialized conference "GUAM-Transit-2" in order to improve the regulatory framework of the tariff policy aimed at attracting transit traffic on the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Guam.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in the second half of 2015.