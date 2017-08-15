Commander of U.S. Ground Forces to pay visit to Tajikistan

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the Central Command of the U.S. Ground Forces, general-lieutenant Michael Garrett will pay a one-day visit to Tajikistan on August 16.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS, the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan has circulated information.

The issues of security, strengthening of the Tajikistan – Afghanistan border and ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan will be discussed at the meeting of the U.S. and Tajik representatives.

Notably, Michael Garrett paid a visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for the first time last year.

Notably, the length of borders between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is 1, 344 km. the Panj River flows across the border. During the USSR period, 25, 000 Soviet soldiers ensured security of this border. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, 19, 000 Russian soldiers served in that area for 13 years. In 2005, Tajik soldiers began to control the border. However, approximately 200 Russian military consultants hold trainings for Tajik soldiers. At the same time, Russian 201st military base is also located in Tajikistan. 7, 500 militaries serve there.