Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the special police of Tajik Interior Ministry Gulmurod Halimov was arrested in Turkey and extradited to Tajikistan.

As reported by news agency Tojnews, noting that official Dushanbe has not confirmed, nor denied the news.

However, the source in the Interior Ministry said that, Gulmurod Halimov was arrested in Turkey with a fake passport, and wanted under an assumed name and surname to go to Syria.