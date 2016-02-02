 Top
    Citizens of England and Serbia suspected of spying detained in Turkey

    They introduced themselves as journalists

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the area of Sur of the Turkish province of Diyarbakir detained citizens of England and Serbia, suspected of espionage.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to the information, the anti-terrorist operations in the region are continuing. It is reported that the detainees helped to release people close to the PKK.However, security forces detained spies. According to information they introduced themselves as journalists.

