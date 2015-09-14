 Top
    CIS diplomats discuss preparations for 70th session of UN General Assembly

    During the consultations, priorities of these countries and issues of joint work of the delegations at the UN discussed

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Consultations of representatives of foreign ministries and embassies of the CIS countries on the agenda of the September 15 opening of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly was held in Moscow. Report informs citing CIS Executive Committee, delegations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee took part in discussions.

    During the consultations, the priorities of these countries, the issues of joint work of their delegations to the United Nations were discussed. It was agreed to maintain regular contacts between the delegations of the CIS countries and during the 70th session of the UN General Assembly.

    The 70th Session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 15 at the organization's headquarters in New York.

